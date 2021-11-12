Discord Drops NFT Integration Plans Following User Backlash

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 12, 2021 5:08 pm
Jason Citron, the founder and CEO of Discord — a messaging service aimed at gamers that also saw significant adoption among crypto proponents — decided to drop plans to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its software following backlash among its users.

What Happened: Earlier this week Citron posted a screenshot of the Discord user interface prompting to link an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet to integrate the NFTs owned by the account. On Thursday, Citron posted again thanking everyone "for all the perspectives" noting that the Discord team has "no current plans to ship this internal concept."

While reports indicate that Citron previously described the feature's status as "pre-release" — indicating with considerable confidence that it would have made it into Discord — his most recent comments show without doubt that the feature is no longer anticipated to see the light of day.

The backlash was significant, with one Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) user answering to Citron's screenshot:

"I kindly request that you do not engage in the NFT scene. I want an app that does not enable a money laundering scheme that is also proven to contribute to climate change. The last thing that I want as a user of your product is to hurt the environment, which I care about deeply."

