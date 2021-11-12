This CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 120 ETH Today

byBenzinga Insights
November 12, 2021 12:37 pm
This CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 120 ETH Today

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever.

What happened: CryptoPunk #4503 just sold for 120 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH) ($548,732 USD). The value of CryptoPunks is typically determined by Punk's attributes, with the hoodie, beanie, and pilot helmet traits being the most coveted. Other species of Punks (Zombies, Apes and Aliens) are incredibly rare and also sell for a premium.

These are its attributes along with the amount of punks that have the same trait:

  •  Type: Male (6,039)
  •  Accessory: Shadow Beard (526)
  •  Accessory: Crazy Hair (414)

Why it Matters: Cryptopunks are the ultimate rookie card for NFT collectors. CryptoPunks have earned huge influence in 2021, with dozens of Celebrities proudly showing off their punk ownership on Twitter. Cryptopunk sales are a leading indicator for the rest of the NFT market, and go to show that some are willing to spend serious coin on blockchain based art.

See Also: NFT Release Calendar and Best NFT Projects of 2021

Data provided by OpenSea.

Checkout the full cryptopunk collection

Learn more about this NFT here

