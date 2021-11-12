Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 26.72% at $3.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.59 billion, which is 581.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,240,137,570.
Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99
Max Supply: 2,194,006,227.32
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 22.15% to $175.67. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $183.58 thousand, a 99.9% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,294,732,864.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) rose 9.7% to $2.22 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $1.28 billion, a 136.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,032,324,653.
Circulating Supply: 6,243,941,428.9
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
- The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) rose 9.6% to $2.6 over the past 24 hours. The Sandbox’s current trading volume totals $1.11 billion, a 100.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SAND’s estimated market cap is $2,323,762,953 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22
Max Supply: 3,000,000,000
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) rose 7.02% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $425.31 million, a 147.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,910,727,203.
Circulating Supply: 18,895,227,146,789.4
Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000
- Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) is up 5.27% at $0.46. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $326.42 million, a 59.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,966,423,700.
Circulating Supply: 15,174,195,341
Max Supply: Not Available
- Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) is up 2.59% at $1.16. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $490.09 million, a 129.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BAT’s estimated market cap is $1,744,709,618 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,492,278,662.45
Max Supply: 1,500,000,000
LOSERS
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 2.49% to $63904 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 347.73 million, which is 14.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $15,328,396,032 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 239,032.19
Max Supply: 239,032.19
- Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) declined by 2.36% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.80 billion, a 28.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $33,976,103,003.
Circulating Supply: 132,086,281,526.57
Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.92% to $64115 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 707.36 thousand, which is 89.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $2,564,793,223 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
Max Supply: 39,884.08
- Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.89% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 37.00 million, which is 27.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,829,310,786 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
- Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) decreased by 1.21% to $891.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $85.38 million, which is 71.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $3,709,057,503.
Circulating Supply: 4,159,433.44
Max Supply: 5,086,531.49
- NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) decreased by 1.18% to $3.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.33 million, which is 7.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,866,745,572.
Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) declined by 1.04% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 78.14 billion, which is 1.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $USDT’s estimated market cap is $74,892,538,091 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 74,751,886,939.17
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.