Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
November 12, 2021 11:00 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 26.72% at $3.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.59 billion, which is 581.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,240,137,570.
    Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99
    Max Supply: 2,194,006,227.32
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 22.15% to $175.67. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $183.58 thousand, a 99.9% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,294,732,864.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) rose 9.7% to $2.22 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $1.28 billion, a 136.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,032,324,653.
    Circulating Supply: 6,243,941,428.9
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) rose 9.6% to $2.6 over the past 24 hours. The Sandbox’s current trading volume totals $1.11 billion, a 100.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SAND’s estimated market cap is $2,323,762,953 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22
    Max Supply: 3,000,000,000
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) rose 7.02% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $425.31 million, a 147.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,910,727,203.
    Circulating Supply: 18,895,227,146,789.4
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000
  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) is up 5.27% at $0.46. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $326.42 million, a 59.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,966,423,700.
    Circulating Supply: 15,174,195,341
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) is up 2.59% at $1.16. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $490.09 million, a 129.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BAT’s estimated market cap is $1,744,709,618 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,492,278,662.45
    Max Supply: 1,500,000,000

LOSERS

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 2.49% to $63904 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 347.73 million, which is 14.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $15,328,396,032 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 239,032.19
    Max Supply: 239,032.19
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) declined by 2.36% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.80 billion, a 28.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $33,976,103,003.
    Circulating Supply: 132,086,281,526.57
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.92% to $64115 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 707.36 thousand, which is 89.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $2,564,793,223 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
    Max Supply: 39,884.08
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.89% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 37.00 million, which is 27.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,829,310,786 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) decreased by 1.21% to $891.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $85.38 million, which is 71.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $3,709,057,503.
    Circulating Supply: 4,159,433.44
    Max Supply: 5,086,531.49
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) decreased by 1.18% to $3.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.33 million, which is 7.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,866,745,572.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) declined by 1.04% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 78.14 billion, which is 1.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $USDT’s estimated market cap is $74,892,538,091 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 74,751,886,939.17
    Max Supply: Not Available

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

