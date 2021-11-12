Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 26.72% at $3.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.59 billion, which is 581.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,240,137,570.

Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99

Max Supply: 2,194,006,227.32

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,243,941,428.9

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 18,895,227,146,789.4

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 15,174,195,341

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,492,278,662.45

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000

LOSERS

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 2.49% to $63904 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 347.73 million, which is 14.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $15,328,396,032 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 239,032.19

Max Supply: 239,032.19

Circulating Supply: 132,086,281,526.57

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5

Circulating Supply: 4,159,433.44

Max Supply: 5,086,531.49

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 74,751,886,939.17

Max Supply: Not Available

