Someone Just Moved $12 Billion Worth Of XRP For Free

byBenzinga Insights
November 10, 2021 2:34 pm
What happened: $12,392,959,000 USD worth of Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction for 0.000012 XRP or $0.0000157 USD. 

This mysterious person’s XRP wallet address has been identified as: rhoPxtkgo3JoGszWzFAv4ZVRyC4ebP4FB5

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in XRP tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this XRP position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of the coin.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 1% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Cryptocurrency Markets

