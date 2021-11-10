Why Dogecoin Looks Ready For A Breakout — Crypto Breakdown, November 10, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 10, 2021 1:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Dogecoin Looks Ready For A Breakout — Crypto Breakdown, November 10, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

Tune in to today's Crypto Breakdown for a technical analysis of Dogecoin with Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt.

Also, is Ethereum following in Bitcoin steps?

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Daily Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said Tuesday that there is a likelihood that the company’s non fungible token segment could grow as big or even bigger than fungible tokens. read more
Palantir 'Super Excited' About New Crypto Security Software, Says All Clients 'Welcome To Pay Us In Crypto'

Palantir 'Super Excited' About New Crypto Security Software, Says All Clients 'Welcome To Pay Us In Crypto'

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar said at the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the company was going to be a “massive accelerant” for cryptocurrency businesses.  read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Momentum — Cardano Awakens And Spikes

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Momentum — Cardano Awakens And Spikes

Major cryptocurrencies took a breather Tuesday night with the major exception of Cardano, as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization shrank 0.94% to $2.90 trillion. read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin on Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin on Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

The amount of people investing in cryptocurrency has risen in recent years with many brokers making investing more accessible. One of the best performing cryptocurrencies of 2021 is one of the most well known. read more