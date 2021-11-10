Cryptocurrency Crypto.com Coin Falls More Than 10% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
November 10, 2021 10:59 am
Crypto.com Coin’s (CRYPTO: CRO) price has decreased 10.35% over the past 24 hours to $0.35. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 46.0%, moving from $0.25 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Crypto.com Coin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 30.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 1.08% to over 25.26 billion. The current market cap ranking for CRO is #27 at 8.91 billion.

Where Can You Buy Crypto.com Coin?

If you are interested in purchasing Crypto.com Coin and want to know the best cryptocurrency exchanges, follow this link to Benzinga Money.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

