Dow Theory: How A Hundred Year Old Analysis System Works For Modern Crypto market

Dow Theory is a technical analysis framework aimed to help traders make weighted trading decisions and to predict price moves. Despite being over a hundred years old, the theory is a good analysis tool for the present-day crypto market. In this article, we’ll take a look at how it works and consider some use cases.

History of Dow Theory

Charles Henry Dow, an American journalist who founded The Wall Street Journal, developed this theory to provide unbiased market analysis to the public. Together with other financial reporters he founded a financial newspaper in 1882 and called it “Dow Jones & Company.”

Then, Dow created an average of transportation stocks that later became the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). Later on, the first average known as the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJIA) saw the light of day. Today, the DJIA is a highly reliable indicator of the US economic health.

Dow Theory primarily uses the performance of the DJIA and DJTA to predict existing market trends. The trend is seen as bullish if the two indices move in the same direction, making higher lows followed by higher highs.

Alternatively, Dow Theory says that a market is in a downtrend when one of its averages falls below a prior important low, and this is followed by a similar drop in other averages.

How can stock market theory work for the crypto market? The cryptocurrency market is now in its infancy and it’s pretty much like the stock market used to be a hundred years ago. At that time the stock market was similarly volatile, unpredictable and unregulated. While high-frequency trade algorithms power financial markets today, the human brain is still at the heart of market formation. Hence, Dow Theory can still be used to analyze cryptocurrency markets, though it should be approached differently.