Discord CEO Hints At Integrating Ethereum Wallets

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 9, 2021 11:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Discord CEO Hints At Integrating Ethereum Wallets

Discord CEO and co-founder Jason Citron hinted that the social networking application could soon add Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) support.

What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Citron posted a screenshot of what appears to be the connections tab of the Discord settings page with an option of integrating with Ethereum.

The picture also depicts an option to connect to wallet MetaMask and chain-agnostic WalletConnect for users to add Ethereum to their Discord accounts.

At the time of writing, these integrations were not available on the Discord app, meaning the image posted by Citron was likely of a feature still in development.

Citron posted the screenshot in response to a report from Packy McCormick exploring Discord’s evolution into a social media giant with 150 million users and $130 million in monthly revenue.

McCormick dubbed Discord a “web3 sleeper,” implying it has the potential to impact its already wide user base of crypto-focused individuals and projects.

He noted Discord’s prominent crypto communities include Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) with 800,000 members, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) with 86,000 members and Bored Ape Yacht Club that has 69,000 members.

Discord isn’t the only social media company embracing the benefits of the decentralized web. Earlier this year, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) began testing the option to tip other users with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on its platform.

Reddit also recently unveiled big plans with respect to its mission to “decentralize social media.” The company plans to tokenize user-earned karma points on the Ethereum blockchain to potentially onboard 500 million new crypto users.

ETH Price Action: At press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,786.61, gaining just 0.47% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Kadena, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Kadena, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Crypto Market Cap Hits $3 Trillion; Avalanche, Loopring, Ethereum At All-Time Highs

Crypto Market Cap Hits $3 Trillion; Avalanche, Loopring, Ethereum At All-Time Highs

The overall market cap of cryptocurrencies crossed the $3-trillion mark on Monday, according to data from CoinGecko. read more
Shiba Inu's Insane Return On Investment: How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1K One Year Ago

Shiba Inu's Insane Return On Investment: How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1K One Year Ago

Contending memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is purportedly the cryptocurrency with the highest one-year return on investment. read more
Why Axie Infinity Ecosystem Token SLP Is Skyrocketing Today

Why Axie Infinity Ecosystem Token SLP Is Skyrocketing Today

Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) play to earn game Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) saw one of its tokens skyrocket in value after its dedicated sidechain — meant to power fast and low-cost transactions for the game read more