Discord CEO Hints At Integrating Ethereum Wallets

Discord CEO and co-founder Jason Citron hinted that the social networking application could soon add Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) support.

What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Citron posted a screenshot of what appears to be the connections tab of the Discord settings page with an option of integrating with Ethereum.

The picture also depicts an option to connect to wallet MetaMask and chain-agnostic WalletConnect for users to add Ethereum to their Discord accounts.

At the time of writing, these integrations were not available on the Discord app, meaning the image posted by Citron was likely of a feature still in development.

Citron posted the screenshot in response to a report from Packy McCormick exploring Discord’s evolution into a social media giant with 150 million users and $130 million in monthly revenue.

McCormick dubbed Discord a “web3 sleeper,” implying it has the potential to impact its already wide user base of crypto-focused individuals and projects.

He noted Discord’s prominent crypto communities include Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) with 800,000 members, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) with 86,000 members and Bored Ape Yacht Club that has 69,000 members.

Discord isn’t the only social media company embracing the benefits of the decentralized web. Earlier this year, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) began testing the option to tip other users with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on its platform.

Reddit also recently unveiled big plans with respect to its mission to “decentralize social media.” The company plans to tokenize user-earned karma points on the Ethereum blockchain to potentially onboard 500 million new crypto users.

ETH Price Action: At press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,786.61, gaining just 0.47% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash