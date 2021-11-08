Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is up 17.71% at $1.57. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $1.33 billion, a 419.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,956,940,678.
Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
Max Supply: 1,374,513,896
- Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) increased by 14.66% to $0.4. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $950.82 million, a 854.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRO’s estimated market cap is $10,047,714,285.
Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692
Max Supply: Not Available
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) rose 12.34% to $55.99 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $844.82 million, which is 69.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $9,808,757,154.
Circulating Supply: 175,472,524.07
Max Supply: 469,213,710
- Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 12.13% to $94.97. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $2.02 billion, a 114.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $20,917,359,205 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
Max Supply: 720,000,000
- Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) rose 11.19% to $3322.79 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $197.31 million, a 76.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,000,876,246.
Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
Max Supply: 1,005,577
- KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) rose 10.6% to $21.49 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token’s current trading volume totals $85.03 million, a 384.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,661,543,653.
Circulating Supply: 77,325,477
Max Supply: Not Available
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 9.12% at $3.07. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $764.62 million, a 27.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $7,800,082,536 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
LOSERS
- Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 2.31% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $200.35 million, a 3.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,280,764,976.
Circulating Supply: 10,786,935,315.1
Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
- Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) declined by 2.27% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Holo’s current trading volume totals $272.15 million, a 9.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HOT’s estimated market cap is $2,547,240,218 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14
Max Supply: Not Available
- Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) fell 2.12% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 148.61 million, which is 19.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BAT’s estimated market cap is $1,473,640,716 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,491,852,436.45
Max Supply: 1,500,000,000
- Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) fell 2.04% to $354.89 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 117.11 million, which is 37.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $2,179,395,992 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 6,137,909.56
Max Supply: 10,000,000
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 1.92% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.20 billion, which is 36.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $31,210,519,883.
Circulating Supply: 549,152,680,543,912.5
Max Supply: Not Available
- FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) declined by 1.03% to $63.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 324.22 million, which is 39.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTT’s estimated market cap is $8,862,341,029 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 140,015,732.22
Max Supply: 335,885,068.29
- Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) declined by 1.01% to $52.85 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $1.55 billion, a 16.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOT’s estimated market cap is $55,390,310,119.
Circulating Supply: 1,048,267,029.42
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.