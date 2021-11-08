Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is up 17.71% at $1.57. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $1.33 billion, a 419.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,956,940,678.

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 175,472,524.07

Max Supply: 469,213,710

Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21

Max Supply: 720,000,000

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577

Circulating Supply: 77,325,477

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

LOSERS

Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 2.31% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $200.35 million, a 3.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,280,764,976.

Circulating Supply: 10,786,935,315.1

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,491,852,436.45

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 6,137,909.56

Max Supply: 10,000,000

Circulating Supply: 549,152,680,543,912.5

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 140,015,732.22

Max Supply: 335,885,068.29

Circulating Supply: 1,048,267,029.42

Max Supply: Not Available

