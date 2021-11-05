Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Rises More Than 15% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
November 5, 2021 11:04 am
Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer’s (CRYPTO: ICP) price rose 15.62% to $53.58. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% gain, moving from $45.33 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $700.65.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Internet Computer over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 26.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 3.22% to over 175.31 million. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 37.36% of its max supply, which is 469.21 million. The current market cap ranking for ICP is #25 at 9.36 billion.

supply_and_vol

