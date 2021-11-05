Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Slumping Today But These Knockoff Coins Are Striking Major Gains

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: DogeMoon (CRYPTO: DGMOON) is up 171.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.001166.

The coin has surged 178.9% against Bitcoin and also gained 176.5% against Ethereum. It is down 35.2% from its all-time high of $0.001736 touched in May.

Among the other knockoff coins, ShibaZilla (CRYPTO: SHIBZ) has surged 145.14% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000002366 and Alpha Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: ALPHASHIB) has risen 111.4% to $0.000000002209.

ShibX (CRYPTO: ShibX) is up 99.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.0006439. The token is trending in the third spot among all cryptocurrencies, as per CoinMarketCap data.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 3.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2591 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 13.1% over the 24-hour period to $0.00004802.

Why It Matters: DogeMoon is a passive yield charity token on the Binance Smart Chain that is working on securing partnerships with charities around the world, including Able Child Africa.

The token took to Twitter to announce that its market capitalization has surpassed $4 million and its utility launch is scheduled for Nov. 5.

ShibaZilla says it is a “meme coin plus Metaverse in the crypto sphere” and is a token that rewards users with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

The altcoin noted on Twitter that it is trending on CoinMarketCap and its market capitalization has rebounded to $2 million.

Alpha Shiba Inu touched an all-time high of $0.000000002956 earlier on Thursday. The token, which is newly listed on CoinMarketCap, says on its website that it is a community-driven investment DAO built on Polygon.

ShibX, which operates on the Binance Smart Chain platform, says on its website that it is a rebase token that passively rewards its users in Shiba Inu.

