EXCLUSIVE: Sneaky Vampire Syndicate Creators Step Into The Light On 'The Roadmap'

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate NFT project has surged in popularity and the team is expanding its roadmap.

"I think NFTs can be just more than art and that's something I really want to go for," Sneaky Vampire Syndicate lead developer Woof said Tuesday on Benzinga's new NFT show "The Roadmap."

Members of the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate community are able to use the native utility ecosystem token, play the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate video game, enter into the metaverse, which it refers to as "The Lair," and more.

According to the description on OpenSea, "The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate consists of 8,888 Vampires living their best life in The Lair – away from any burning sunlight or pesky Vampire Hunters."

Vampire Design: The shadow skin, holo shades and laser eyes top the list of Woof's favorite Sneaky Vampire Syndicate traits.

"I think the shadow skin is one of the coolest we've done personally even though it's not the most rare," Woof said.

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate artist Mig, who interviewed alongside Woof, told Benzinga that the team didn't want to limit his artwork so he was able to do what he wanted with the designs.

Mig came up with about 12 different vampire designs before the team selected one to represent the NFT project, he noted.

When designing the vampires, the NFT artist aimed for "something goofy, not too serious and hopefully something that appeals to a lot of people," according to Mig.

NFT Market Trends: The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate creators acknowledged that the floor price of many NFT projects has dropped significantly amid the rally in crypto.

When crypto cools off, Woof and Mig expect the money to come back into NFTs. The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate team isn't planning on going anywhere.

"There's a lot of projects that come out every day and it's sad to say but, you know, 95%-98% of them aren't going to make it, that's just the way it is," Mig said. "You need a good strong team to just weather the storm and keep going and that's what we're going to do."

Woof and Mig went on to talk about their collaboration with 888InnerCircle, staking vampires, Sneaky Bats and more.

See the full interview here: