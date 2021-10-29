CryptoPunk NFT Sells For $530M, But There's A Catch

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 29, 2021 10:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CryptoPunk NFT Sells For $530M, But There's A Catch

A CryptoPunk NFT was purchased for $530 million on Thursday night, but Crypto Twitter was quick to point out that the sale was far from authentic.

What Happened: CryptoPunk 9998 was supposedly acquired for a record 124,457 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $532,414,977 at the time of the sale.

The transaction was picked up by a CryptoPunk bot that tracks the sales of the algorithmically generated pixelated characters.

While this sale would have undoubtedly gone down in history as the largest NFT sale on record, developers on Twitter identified that the high-value sale was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

The purchase was made by someone who likely knew their way around a smart contract, by a series of flash loan transactions.

“In a nutshell, someone bought this punk from themself with borrowed money and repaid the loan in the same transaction,” explained Larva Labs, the creators of CryptoPunks.

“Some recent large bids were done the same way. The ether is offered and removed in a single transaction. So, while technically briefly valid, the bid can never be accepted. We’ll add filtering to avoid generating notifications for these kinds of transactions in the future.”

According to crypto wallet analytics tool Nansen, if the $530-million CryptoPunk sale was real, it would’ve made CryptoPunks the third-largest crypto asset after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum, with a market cap of $366 billion.

Photo by Fakurian Design on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

FATF Wants To Regulate DeFi Services

FATF Wants To Regulate DeFi Services

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) released its guidance on how decentralized finance (DeFi) services should be regulated. The FATF is an intergovernmental organization tasked with setting financial regulation standards read more
Tom Brady Says He Is Giving 1 Bitcoin To Fan Who Gave Back 600th Touchdown Ball

Tom Brady Says He Is Giving 1 Bitcoin To Fan Who Gave Back 600th Touchdown Ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is giving away one bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to a fan who returned his 600th touchdown ball. read more
What's Next For Bitcoin? | Crypto Daily, October 22, 2021

What's Next For Bitcoin? | Crypto Daily, October 22, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space Today On Crypto Daily: You asked we answered! Should you sell your bitcoin? A pivotal point for Ethereum Walmart to install Bitcoin ATMs in US stores Top 3 NFT Projects To Watch: read more
Coinbase Passes 2 Million Registrations For NFT Platform, Company Shares Plans For Launch

Coinbase Passes 2 Million Registrations For NFT Platform, Company Shares Plans For Launch

A leading cryptocurrency exchange is set to take on the NFT marketplace and has seen huge interest from its large customer base. read more