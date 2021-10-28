Papua New Guinea's Government Hit With Ransomware Attack: Report

The government of Papua New Guinea was the subject of a ransomware attack aimed at its finance department’s payment system.

What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed “people familiar with the situation,” the attack on the Department of Finance’s Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) occurred on Oct. 22 at 1 a.m. The IFMS’s platform controls access to funds for the government.

The attackers demanded a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ransom, but the government reportedly refused to make any payments. Finance Minister and Acting Treasurer John Pundari issued a statement that said the system has been fully restored.

What Else Happened: Pundari also stated that “because of the risk, we are playing safe by not allowing full usage of the affected network.”

Pundari added government departments and agencies will need to process checks “through a controlled temporary arrangement” involving a secured setting.

Located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, Papua New Guinea is heavily reliant on foreign aid, with China and Australia as the primary providers for its economic and technological assistance.