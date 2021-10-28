Not Just Shiba Inu, This Blockchain Platform's Crypto Has Also Struck Massive Gains This Week

It's not just Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) shooting for new highs, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), a DAG-based smart contract platform, also touched an all-time high on Wednesday, despite a market-wide plunge.

What Happened: Fantom, which backs a namesake blockchain platform, is up 10.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $3.32 at press time. It touched an all-time high of $3.46 earlier on Wednesday and has gained 36.3% over the past seven days.

The base-layer blockchain token has surged 13.3% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and gained 15.6% against Ethereum during the 24-hour period. It currently has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion.

Fantom is seemingly seeing high interest from new investors over the past few days, with Google recording high activity for searches likes “Where to buy Fantom crypto” and “Where to buy Fantom” over the past week.

Why It Matters: Fantom says on its website that more than 80 decentralized apps have been deployed on the Fantom ecosystem.

The project behind the Fantom coin took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that it has surpassed 1 million unique addresses.

Fantom just surpassed 1 million unique addresses! pic.twitter.com/nWY74Yc9bv — Fantom Foundation (@FantomFDN) October 28, 2021

The Fantom Foundation announced on Tuesday that the Fantom Developer Conference (FantomDC) commenced on Monday, Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi. Prominent speakers at the conference include Andre Cronje, Fantom core developer and creator of Yearn, and Michael Kong, the CEO of Fantom.

The project also said it has passed key milestones such as a major protocol update and launch of the Arton non fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

