Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 58.83% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $31.01 billion, which is 1802.6% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 39,156,524,176.

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 149,109,567

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 217,682,672,399.68

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 99,454,879.38

Max Supply: 223,000,000

LOSERS

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) decreased by 3.36% to $4.68 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $842.14 million, a 249.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,800,521,462 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 6,773,681,380.17

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 942,978,424.9

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 3,303,759.96

Max Supply: 4,114,768.35

Circulating Supply: 573,224,347,544,038.2

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API