Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
October 27, 2021 4:29 pm
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 58.83% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $31.01 billion, which is 1802.6% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 39,156,524,176.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) is up 8.28% at $9.35. Secret’s current trading volume totals $87.67 million, a 720.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,359,691,483.
    Circulating Supply: 149,109,567
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 7.11% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $21.74 million, which is 185.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,399,407,286.
    Circulating Supply: 217,682,672,399.68
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 2.95% to $29.9 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $583.18 million, which is 180.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,972,702,160.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) increased by 2.54% to $25.33. Helium’s current trading volume totals $59.75 million, a 141.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,473,214,184.
    Circulating Supply: 99,454,879.38
    Max Supply: 223,000,000

LOSERS

  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) decreased by 3.36% to $4.68 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $842.14 million, a 249.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,800,521,462 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) fell 2.77% to $3.1 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $2.04 billion, a 310.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM’s estimated market cap is $7,785,727,984.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 2.75% to $2.05 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin’s current trading volume totals $660.84 million, a 288.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,888,421,723 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) declined by 2.44% to $1.77 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $2.58 billion, a 150.86% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,745,396,725.
    Circulating Supply: 6,773,681,380.17
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 2.1% to $3.24 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 848.40 thousand, which is 64.98% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,059,545,636 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 942,978,424.9
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) decreased by 1.56% to $1087.15 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $132.32 million, a 277.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $3,573,605,664 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 3,303,759.96
    Max Supply: 4,114,768.35
  • SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) decreased by 1.07% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $20.14 million, which is 92.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,809,873,215.
    Circulating Supply: 573,224,347,544,038.2
    Max Supply: Not Available

