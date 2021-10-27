$500M Longs Liquidated In One Hour As Bitcoin Falls To $58,200

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) shed more than $4,000 from its price on Wednesday leading to large-scale liquidations across the board.

What Happened: The leading digital asset plunged by 7% during the early hours of Oct. 27, falling to a low of $58,200.

The sharp selloff resulted in $536 million worth of liquidations within one hour, according to data from Bybt.

A total of $508.65 million longs were liquidated and $28 million shorts were liquidated during the same period.

In the last 24 hours, a total of $893.69 million was liquidated from 179,859 traders. The largest liquidations occurred on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trading pairs with a total of $303.37 million worth of ETH positions liquidated. The single largest ETH liquidation order took place on the crypto exchange Bitfinex, where one trader lost $68.64 million.

Bitcoin liquidations in the last 24 hours stood at $189.77 million at the time of writing.

Bybit funding at 55% APR & Binance at 68% APR Meanwhile Deribit at 15% and FTX at 7%… Looks like we have to flush out the apes again… — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) October 26, 2021

The large value liquidations were likely caused by significant amounts of leverage evidenced by the funding rates on major crypto exchanges such as Binance.

According to CryptoQuant analyst Jan Wuestenfeld, the increasing stablecoin supply on exchanges coupled with the sell-off supported the thesis that traders were exiting their positions and moving money back into stablecoins.

Price Action: On Wednesday morning at publication, Bitcoin was trading at $59,053.03 and Ethereum was trading at $4,006.41. Altcoins such as Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost more than 8% over 24 hours. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) extended its two-week-long rally, gaining 278.36 in the last day.

Photo by Pierre Borthiry on Unsplash