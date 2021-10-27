fbpx

Shiba Inu Pump Could Be 'Crashing Bitcoin,' Popular Crypto Investor Says

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 27, 2021 11:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Pump Could Be 'Crashing Bitcoin,' Popular Crypto Investor Says

Crypto market analyst Lark Davis suggested Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) massive rally could be a sign of “overheated markets,” as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) shed 6% of its value, dropping to $58,800 on Wednesday.

What Happened: In a video posted on his Youtube channel on Wednesday, Davis examined the potential effect that meme coins such as Shiba Inu had on the market structure of Bitcoin.

Citing a report from Delphi Digital, the crypto analyst argued that when “dog coins” such as Shiba Inu and other Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) cryptocurrencies skyrocket, historical data indicates markets are overheated.

“In April, we saw massive dog coin pumps. In September, we saw another big dog coin pump,” he said, highlighting this period was followed by markets cooling off and deep de-leveraging.

“A lot of those people who went long at the top are going to start getting washed out as the price comes down,” he said.

The analyst pointed out that a significant amount of money has flowed into dog coins over the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, Shiba Inu had over $22 billion in daily trading volume, which was more than the combined trading volume of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Dogecoin and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. During the 2017 bull run, Bitcoin had multiple 40%+ corrections. For seasoned crypto traders, days like this one are to be expected. Par for the course, even. read more
Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

According to a recent survey done by the ‘Finder’, the adoption rate of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the U.S. read more
Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's (CRYPTO: ETC) price has fallen 9.18% to $46.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% loss, moving from $56.95 to its current price. read more
China's 'New' Crypto Ban Is 10 Days Old, But Panic Sellers Send Bitcoin To $40,900

China's 'New' Crypto Ban Is 10 Days Old, But Panic Sellers Send Bitcoin To $40,900

The People’s Bank of China reiterated its anti-crypto stance on Friday with a “fresh notice” declaring all cryptocurrency-related activities illegal. read more