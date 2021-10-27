fbpx

Is Shiba Inu On Track To Topple Dogecoin In Market Cap?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 27, 2021 6:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Shiba Inu On Track To Topple Dogecoin In Market Cap?

As Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) touched an all-time high of $0.00005391 early Wednesday, it might appear that it is about to catch up with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

What Happened: SHIB soared 29.9% to $0.00005371 over 24 hours at press time. It has risen 92.61% over the last seven days.

In terms of market capitalization, it is now worth $21.25 billion, while DOGE’s market cap stands at $34.51 billion.

DOGE traded 0.94% lower at $0.26 over 24 hours. For the week, it is up 6.41%.

Given SHIB’s current supply of 394.8 trillion coins, if the token were to enjoy the same market cap as DOGE, its price would have to increase to $0.00008741, a rise of 62.74%. This is assuming that Dogecoin doesn't go up further.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why It Matters: While in terms of market cap, SHIB is now the eleventh largest coin and DOGE is the ninth largest one with just USD Coin in between them — the gulf between the two coins is still considerable.

The gap doesn't seem completely insurmountable considering SHIB has shot up 774.71% in the last 90 days and 644.68% in the last 30 days but it would be a difficult task nonetheless.

DOGE has had a good year as well and is up 4503.42% in terms of price so far in 2021. 

Whether or not SHIB would flip DOGE depends on if the latter can maintain its current price momentum as well as what course DOGE’s price takes in the near future.

Read Next: Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.16% lower at $0.26 early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has risen 5.94% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin, DOGE rose 1.09%. It fell 3.23% against Ethereum over 24 hours. read more
Watch Out Shiba Inu: Out-Of-Favor Altcoin SafeMoon May Be Back In The Game

Watch Out Shiba Inu: Out-Of-Favor Altcoin SafeMoon May Be Back In The Game

Shiba Inu touched an all-time high earlier in the day, but meme cryptocurrency SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) is also seeing strong read more
Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit

Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, which outlined a decline in &l read more
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Newly-Listed 'Floki' Coin up 298000%

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Newly-Listed 'Floki' Coin up 298000%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Tuesday night after Shiba Inu touched a new all-time high while Dogecoin fell. read more