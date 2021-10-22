fbpx

Someone Just Sent $742M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

byBenzinga Insights
October 22, 2021 12:19 pm
What happened: $742,459,249 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qktkgnv6hwyd4sddxpkcq5z3taxh97f2crhknz0g42we6h4e3sa8qxzrk65

$742,459,249 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1qujmfpqzgz208d0uycpjyx8uad2ddjuqut70ttpz35gs2n6gflguqajk8d3

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.

Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 571,895 Bitcoin wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down -3.75% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

