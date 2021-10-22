Curve DAO Token, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 19.23% to $10.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $289.88 million, which is 167.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,671,197,111 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 263,741,792.92

Max Supply: 500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 300,824,424.29

Max Supply: 488,630,611

Circulating Supply: 401,584,845.9

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21

Max Supply: 720,000,000

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

LOSERS

NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) fell 1.79% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.29 million, which is 50.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $1,599,856,561 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,682,775,095.79

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 234,310,046.18

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 115,655,580

Max Supply: 1,971,532,474

Circulating Supply: 6,763,681,380.17

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 281,105,398.67

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502

Max Supply: 66,000,000

Powered by CoinGecko API