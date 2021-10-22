fbpx

Curve DAO Token, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
October 22, 2021 10:18 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 19.23% to $10.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $289.88 million, which is 167.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,671,197,111 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 263,741,792.92
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) is up 15.44% at $27.17. OKB’s current trading volume totals $1.29 billion, a 209.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,222,082,142 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 11.48% at $210.59. Solana’s current trading volume totals $6.00 billion, a 121.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $63,496,551,782.
    Circulating Supply: 300,824,424.29
    Max Supply: 488,630,611
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 8.67% to $44.89. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.45 billion, which is 44.91% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $18,090,752,600 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 401,584,845.9
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 7.25% to $66.35. The trading volume for this coin is currently $856.41 million, which is 3.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,651,240,334.
    Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
    Max Supply: 720,000,000
  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) increased by 6.25% to $6.57. Trading volume for this coin is 350.28 million, which is 3.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,583,363,658.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) is up 5.08% at $3.12. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $207.97 million, a 0.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,227,289,426.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

LOSERS

  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) fell 1.79% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.29 million, which is 50.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $1,599,856,561 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 1.7% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $127.48 million, a 10.42% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,665,362,680.
    Circulating Supply: 10,682,775,095.79
    Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.63% to $20.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 201.23 million, which is 14.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $4,740,730,613 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 234,310,046.18
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) fell 1.62% to $65.72 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $608.14 million, a 35.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FIL’s estimated market cap is $7,627,906,731 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 115,655,580
    Max Supply: 1,971,532,474
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) declined by 1.4% to $1.55 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $848.15 million, a 14.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,500,730,370.
    Circulating Supply: 6,763,681,380.17
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) declined by 1.21% to $35.22 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $741.99 million, a 11.51% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,932,794,424.
    Circulating Supply: 281,105,398.67
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.17% to $55.18 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $46.26 million, a 43.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $2,772,172,625.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502
    Max Supply: 66,000,000

