Associated Press Provides Chainlink With Elections, Sports Data

The Associated Press — a 175-year-old news agency — will be pushing economic, sports and elections data to Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) to make it available to on-chain decentralized applications (DApps), according to a Thursday announcement.

What Happened: The AP views blockchain as an entirely new economy, Dwayne Desaulniers, the newswire's director of blockchain and data licensing, told Coindesk.

"It just needs a lot of inputs, a lot of trust and a lot of collaboration. What we see now is adoption just going berserk, and blockchain being adopted in half the time that the internet took to get to like a billion users," he reportedly said.

See Also: IS CHAINLINK A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Associated Press data being distributed to Chainlink "signifies both a shift in how data sources value smart contracts and a significant increase in what smart contracts are now able to achieve," Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov told Coindesk.

"DeFi markets across the blockchain ecosystem can now be made about a wide array of previously inaccessible topics," he said.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Chainlink is trading at $28.57, up 4.64% over 24 hours.