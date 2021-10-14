fbpx

Obama Administration Spokesman Now Works For DeFi Protocol Uniswap

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 14, 2021 5:50 pm
Uniswap Labs — the firm behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) — hired former spokesperson for the Obama administration Hari Sevugan as its communications chief.

What Happened: According to a Coindesk report, Sevugan — who also held senior staff positions for multiple high-profile statesmen — will manage Uniswap Labs' public-facing communications and help the firm "tell its story to existing users and new audiences and managing media affairs."

During an interview with Coindesk, Sevugan said he also has experience in the technology space since he has “worked with several tech companies and with founders at a political-tech incubator.”

This is actually what got him the job, as he said that he was introduced to the team via “mutual connections in the technology space.”

See Also: IS UNISWAP (UNI) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Given his connections, onlookers may be tempted to think Sevugan will be an unofficial lobbyist but both he and Uniswap "played down his Washington background, and instead tried to highlight his skills as a storyteller." He explained that politics is about explaining complex issues in a way that people understand "so everyone feels a sense of ownership over those decisions."

Similarly to policy, he said "crypto is opaque and intimidating to many outside of it. I want to help more people connect to it by making it more relatable and understandable."

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Uniswap is trading at $26 after seeing its price increase by about 7.2% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Screenshot of Ethereum Optimism Medium Blog

