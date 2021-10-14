fbpx

Bitcoin Recovers Lost Momentum, Dogecoin Moves Up, But The 'Real Altcoin Party' Begins When Ethereum Breaks Over $4,000

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 13, 2021 10:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Recovers Lost Momentum, Dogecoin Moves Up, But The 'Real Altcoin Party' Begins When Ethereum Breaks Over $4,000

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) led the major cryptocurrencies in terms of 24-hour gains as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.41% to $2.37 trillion at press time late Wednesday.

What Happened: The apex coin rose 3.35% to $58,199.23 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has risen 6.36%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 2.88% at $3,622.38 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day period, the second-largest cryptocurrency has appreciated 2.49%.

Shiba Inu-themed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gained 3.2% to $0.24; for the week, it has fallen 4.05%.

Telcoin was the top 24-hour gainer at press time. As per CoinMarketCap data, the coin shot up 18.62% to $0.02088. Over a seven-day period, TEL has risen 19.18%.

TEL gained 14.89% and 15.21% against BTC and ETH, respectively.

Another notable gainer was Polkadot, which rose 14.61% over 24 hours to $40.75. For the week, DOT appreciated 31.18%.

See Also: How To Buy Polkadot (DOT)

Why It Matters: Bitcoin charted a recovery on Wednesday after touching an intraday low of $54,370.97.

Ki Young Ju, CEO of analytics platform CryptoQuant, said on Twitter that despite a ban on BTC and other cryptocurrencies by China “miners including those who were in China are holding $BTC in mining wallets.”

Ki noted that there was no “significant miner outflow” compared with earlier this year.

On the altcoin side, analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted that DOT was on fire. The coin was observed as trending among retail investors at press time.

Van de Poppe tweeted that the “real altcoin party begins when [ETH] breaks above $4,000.”

 

Meanwhile, DOGE-focused YouTuber Matt Wallace said altcoins are “starting to trend.”

Notably, it is not yet altcoin season, as per Blockchaincenter.net.

Read Next: Merchants On Major Development Platform Wix Can Now Accept Payments In Dogecoin, Bitcoin And These Cryptos

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Mark Cuban Picks These 2 Cryptocurrencies For The Most Upside

Mark Cuban Picks These 2 Cryptocurrencies For The Most Upside

One of the most vocal bulls of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in 2021 has been Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment for tickets and merch earlier this year, but DOGE might not be Cuban’s favorite cryptocurrency anymore. read more
Stripe To Hire New Crypto Team Three Years After Abandoning Bitcoin Services

Stripe To Hire New Crypto Team Three Years After Abandoning Bitcoin Services

Payments processor Stripe is looking to add four engineers to its new crypto team as it builds out a strategy for digital assets. read more
Cathie Wood Trims Coinbase Stake For 2nd Day In Row As Bitcoin Holds Above $56K

Cathie Wood Trims Coinbase Stake For 2nd Day In Row As Bitcoin Holds Above $56K

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further trimmed some of its stake in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), marking the second straight day of sale in the cryptocurrency exchange company’s stock. read more
What Is Going On With Dogecoin Today?

What Is Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.2% higher at $0.23 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has fallen 9.57% over a seven-day period. read more