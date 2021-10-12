fbpx

This New Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Off Coin Is Up 1000% Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 11, 2021 10:33 pm
A new Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knock-off cryptocurrency, ShibX (CYPTO: ShibX), has skyrocketed more than 1000% over 24 hours leading to press time at Monday night.

What Happened: ShibX is up 1049.73% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00000004148 at press time. The altcoin has surged 1017.57% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 1035.85% against Ethereum during the past 24 hours.

The new token, which was launched on Oct. 10, operates on the Binance Smart Chain and has a trading volume of $2.26 million during the last 24 hours.

ShibX says on its website that it is the first rebase token that passively rewards in Shiba Inu.

Why It Matters: The project behind ShibX retweeted a post on Twitter on Monday that it has been listed on CoinMarketCap as well as CoinGecko and currently has more than 6000 holders.

The two-day-old token is the second-biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The token’s gains also come after it was reported that Shiba Inu recorded a 24-hour volume about two times higher than Dogecoin.

