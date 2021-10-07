fbpx

Ethereum Pushes Higher While Bitcoin And Dogecoin Dip

byTyler Bundy
October 7, 2021 5:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Pushes Higher While Bitcoin And Dogecoin Dip

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading up Thursday amid a cryptocurrency market that is pretty even with gains and losses. The crypto is pushing higher despite some of the other popular currencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) moving lower.

Ethereum was up 2.09% at $3,650.41 at last check Thursday afternoon.

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ethereum continues to push higher and nears resistance in an ascending triangle pattern. This pattern is formed by the resistance levels near the all-time highs.
  • The $4,000 level has held as resistance a couple of times and sits near the crypto's all-time highs. Support has been found near the higher low trendline multiple times in the past. This area may hold again in the future.
  • The crypto trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating looks to be bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a place of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing higher the past couple of weeks and now sits at 61. The RSI has been approaching the overbought range showing that the buying pressure has been outweighing the selling pressure.

ethdaily10-7-21.jpg

What’s Next For Ethereum?

Bullish traders are looking to see Ethereum continue to push higher and eventually break above resistance. Bulls would then like to see the crypto test the $4,000 as support and consolidate above it. This could let Ethereum see a further push higher.

Bearish traders would like to see Ethereum drop back to the higher low trendline and be able to cross below it. If Ethereum could cross below the higher low trendline it may signal that the crypto is changing trends and ready to see a dip lower.

Image by Jievani Weerasinghe from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

FTX User Paid Almost $1M In Fees, Claims Exchange's Fault

FTX User Paid Almost $1M In Fees, Claims Exchange's Fault

A user of booming cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com purportedly paid almost $1 million in fees, claiming it was the fault of the exchange facilitating the operations. See Also: BEST CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGES read more
Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Cryptocurrency is making its latest push into the mainstream as New York-based brokerage Public.com lists multiple digital assets for trade.  See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT? read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Soros Fund Management Confirms Trading Crypto, Says It's Interested In DeFi

Soros Fund Management Confirms Trading Crypto, Says It's Interested In DeFi

George Soros’s hedge fund has confirmed it is trading cryptocurrencies and owns “some coins.” read more