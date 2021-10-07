fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

byRandy Elias
October 7, 2021 11:43 am
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 1.1% lower at around $54,073 on Thursday.

Ethereum is trading 0.80% lower at around $3,590 on Thursday.

Dogecoin is trading 5.3% lower at around $0.24 on Thursday.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 2.8% at $37.87 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.

