Cryptocurrency Cardano's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 11:04 am
Cardano’s (CRYPTO: ADA) price has increased 4.61% over the past 24 hours to $2.32. Over the past week, ADA has experienced an uptick of over 10.0%, moving from $2.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3.09.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Cardano’s trading volume has climbed 32.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.62%. This brings the circulating supply to 32.07 billion, which makes up an estimated 71.26% of its max supply of 45.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ADA is #3 at 74.42 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Cardano?

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

