Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 40.54% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $16.76 billion, which is 2514.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $16,961,167,335.

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 0

Max Supply: 66,000,000

Circulating Supply: 23,823,976,604.97

Max Supply: 50,001,802,744.35

Circulating Supply: 18,862,826.64

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,037,981,932.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000

LOSERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) decreased by 1.73% to $8.57 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $53.11 million, a 52.84% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,243,531,986 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92

Max Supply: 500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 2,398,318.92

Max Supply: 2,948,261.76

Circulating Supply: 18,863,245,896,789.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493

Circulating Supply: 12,584,691,874.59

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,137,599,368.68

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 167,100,959.27

Max Supply: 469,213,710

