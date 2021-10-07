fbpx

Soros Fund Management Confirms Trading Crypto, Says They're Interested In DeFi

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 7, 2021 10:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Soros Fund Management Confirms Trading Crypto, Says They're Interested In DeFi

George Soros’s hedge fund has confirmed it is trading cryptocurrencies and owns “some coins.”

What Happened: Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO of Soros Fund Management, told Bloomberg she views Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as more than an inflation hedge.

“I’m not sure Bitcoin is only viewed as an inflation hedge here. I think its crossed the chasm to the mainstream.”

Fitzpatrick said cryptocurrencies now have a combined market cap of over $2 trillion and there are more than 200 million users around the world.

“We own some coins — not a lot, but the coins themselves are less interesting than the use cases of DeFi and things like that,” she said.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Fitzpatrick had given Soros traders an internal green light to dabble in the crypto space.

Fitzpatrick has also previously stated that she believes cryptocurrency to be an “inflection point” and was considering investing in crypto infrastructure companies such as exchanges, asset managers, custodians, and tax reporting service providers.

"When you look at gold price action, in the context of a fairly robust inflation narrative, it's struggled to get traction, and I think it's because Bitcoin is taking away some of its buyer base," she added.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $54,704.90, down 1.16% on Thursday morning.

Photo: Viktor Jakovlev on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

DeFi Explodes: Assets Under Management 936% Up In One Year

DeFi Explodes: Assets Under Management 936% Up In One Year

The total value locked (TVL) — arguably an equivalent of traditional finance's assets under management — of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols exploded over the last year and is a testament to the staggering growth this industry is seeing. read more
Compound Labs Founder Sends Out The IRS Threat To Seek Funds Paid Out In Error Back And Crypto-Twitter Is Having None Of It

Compound Labs Founder Sends Out The IRS Threat To Seek Funds Paid Out In Error Back And Crypto-Twitter Is Having None Of It

Robert Leshner, the self-described “shadowy super-coder” who founded Compound Labs, the company associated with Compound (CRYPTO: COMP), wants the incorrect amount of COMP paid out due to a protocol error returned, or else it would be reported to the U.S. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other large coins traded in the green as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.57% to $1.85 trillion on Wednesday night. read more
Why (And When) Mike Novogratz Expects A 'Parabolic' Move In Bitcoin And Ethereum

Why (And When) Mike Novogratz Expects A 'Parabolic' Move In Bitcoin And Ethereum

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (Pink: BRPHF) CEO Mike Novogratz thinks the recent surge in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and read more