fbpx

Bitcoin Reclaims $51,000 Level, Becomes 2021's Top Performing Asset Class

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 6, 2021 7:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Reclaims $51,000 Level, Becomes 2021's Top Performing Asset Class

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) strong recovery over the course of the third quarter has made it the best performing asset year-to-date.

What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency hit an intra-day high of $50,327 on Tuesday, extending a seven-day rally that saw its value increase by over 20%.

In the last 24 hours alone, Bitcoin added $2,000 to its price with a daily trading volume of $35 billion. The crypto trades around $51,350 at publication time.

According to data from Bitcoin financial services firm NYDIG, Bitcoin investors are up 49.1% on their investment since the start of the year. The digital asset beat out traditional asset classes like stocks, commodities, and REITs to become 2021’s best-performing asset.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On A Bull Run As SEC Confirms It Has No China-Like Plans To Ban Crypto

Why It's Important: It's likely Bitcoin’s recent rally wasn’t solely driven by retail investors. A report from CoinShares, tracking the weekly flow of digital asset funds, revealed that Bitcoin investment products saw $69 million inflows in the last week.

“We believe this decisive turnaround in sentiment is due to growing confidence in the asset class amongst investors and more accommodative statements from the US Securities Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve,” according to CoinShares.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest crypto by market cap, recorded $20 million in inflows in the last week, conceding some of its market share to Bitcoin.

Altcoins like Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) saw only minor inflows totaling $1.1 million and $0.7 million and respectively.

Photo: André François McKenzie on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Bank Of America Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Crypto Market Too Large To Ignore

Bank Of America Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Crypto Market Too Large To Ignore

Wall Street banking giant Bank Of America called blockchain the “most exciting new market in years” in a new research report. What Happened: On Monday, BofA published a digital asset primer stating that the market has become too large to ignore. read more
'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

The market-leading cryptocurrency is surging on Friday, adding more than $4,000 to its price over the past 24 hours. read more

What Are The Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Heading Into 2022?

The market for digital currency (also known as cryptocurrency) is now growing at a rapid pace. Those who are looking to grow their wealth are now considering cryptocurrency as a way to diversify their investment portfolio. Along with real estate and stock, it’s probably a good idea to have some cryptocurrency just in case the value goes up.  read more
Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's (CRYPTO: ETC) price has fallen 9.18% to $46.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% loss, moving from $56.95 to its current price. read more