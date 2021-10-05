Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 48.4% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $9.68 billion, a 21.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,174,565,370. 497,730,966,630,395.75 Not Available Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 14.03% to $55.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $656.86 million, which is 0.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $9,279,828,754 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 14.03% to $55.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $656.86 million, which is 0.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $9,279,828,754 as of today. 167,073,382.27 469,213,710 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 12.57% at $0.26. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.88 billion, a 1.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $34,089,430,492.

(CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 12.57% at $0.26. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.88 billion, a 1.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $34,089,430,492. 131,569,625,949.49 Not Available Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 11.9% at $6.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $487.17 million, which is 0.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $6,773,958,032 as of today.

(CRYPTO: THETA) is up 11.9% at $6.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $487.17 million, which is 0.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $6,773,958,032 as of today. 1,000,000,000 Not Available NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) is up 10.35% at $47.85. NEO’s current trading volume totals $410.65 million, a 0.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $3,349,237,650 as of today.

(CRYPTO: NEO) is up 10.35% at $47.85. NEO’s current trading volume totals $410.65 million, a 0.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $3,349,237,650 as of today. 70,530,000 Not Available XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) rose 9.68% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $12.62 million, a 0.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,706,052,401.

(CRYPTO: XDC) rose 9.68% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $12.62 million, a 0.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,706,052,401. 12,238,141,964 Not Available Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) increased by 9.58% to $4.81. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $94.96 million, a 0.62% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,230,070,430.

LOSERS

Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) declined by 2.56% to $10.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 114.29 million, which is 0.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,784,088,089.

(CRYPTO: SNX) declined by 2.56% to $10.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 114.29 million, which is 0.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,784,088,089. 175,051,872.47 235,186,816.84 Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 2.09% to $1.96 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $565.98 million, which is 0.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $11,938,542,984.

(CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 2.09% to $1.96 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $565.98 million, which is 0.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $11,938,542,984. 6,132,010,424.95 10,000,000,000 Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 1.8% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $131.58 million, which is 0.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,869,638,584.

(CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 1.8% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $131.58 million, which is 0.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,869,638,584. 10,662,584,666.79 13,156,044,839.79 Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) decreased by 1.61% to $304.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 52.17 million, which is 0.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $4,067,947,706 as of today.

(CRYPTO: QNT) decreased by 1.61% to $304.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 52.17 million, which is 0.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $4,067,947,706 as of today. 13,375,967.47 14,612,493 Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) fell 1.5% to $1.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 256.10 million, which is 0.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,515,383,653.

(CRYPTO: FTM) fell 1.5% to $1.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 256.10 million, which is 0.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,515,383,653. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000 eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) fell 1.26% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 83.06 million, which is 0.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,360,582,969.

(CRYPTO: XEC) fell 1.26% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 83.06 million, which is 0.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,360,582,969. 18,861,964,646,789.4 Not Available Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) decreased by 1.24% to $7.79 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $253.31 million, a 0.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,674,717,675.

