Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Hounding All The Attention But Popular Analysts Say These DeFi Coins Are Ready For Some Action
Two popular cryptocurrency technical analysts are predicting rallies for some decentralized finance (DeFi)-based cryptocurrencies even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) grab the limelight.
The Coins: Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said on Twitter that one of the DeFi coins that he sees continuing to trend higher is Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV).
#DeFi is still ready for continuation upwards.
One of them is $CRV. pic.twitter.com/KGnvTzz88H
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 4, 2021
Pseudonymous cryptoanalyst Altcoin Sherpa told his more than 130,000 followers on Twitter that he thinks DeFi token Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) could be poised to rally.
See Also: How To Buy Avalanche (AVAX)
Altcoin Sherpa said that while he took some profits when Avalanche touched $70, he still holds a large holding of the token and anticipates it to surge as non fungible tokens (NFTs) are "doing well."
$AVAX: I still have a large bag of this; I took some profits at $70 but have mostly chilled in it the last few weeks. Playing some coins on the #AVAX ecosystem but thats about it. With NFTs doing well, I think L1s have 1 more leg to come. pic.twitter.com/q8UECtShwE
— Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) October 3, 2021
Performance So Far: AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, is now the thirteenth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. The token’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 1,692.3%, but the cryptocurrency is down 17.4% from its all-time high of $79.52 reached in late September.
Curve Dao’s year-to-date gains are about 360.8%. The altcoin is down 95.2% from its all-time high of $60.50 reached in August last year.
Curve DAO Token is down 0.6% during the last 24 hours, trading at $2.85 at press time, while Avalanche is down almost 2.3% during the last 24 hours to $65.59.
Read Next: Bitcoin Surpasses Facebook's Market Valuation: What You Should Know
Photo: Courtesy of Jernej Furman on Flickr
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.