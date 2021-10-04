Ethereum, Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 114.38% to $207.25. Trading volume for this coin is 54.09 thousand, which is 1.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,962,878,281.

18,794,058.4 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 46.3% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.62 billion, which is 5.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,986,218,675.

497,730,966,630,395.75 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) is up 12.05% at $21.0. Trading volume for this coin is 100.18 million, which is 0.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW's estimated market cap is $1,380,609,989.

65,678,587.93 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 11.89% to $925.77. Olympus's current trading volume totals $78.16 million, a 4.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM's estimated market cap is $2,138,696,454.

2,303,420.87 Max Supply: 2,831,140.43

2,831,140.43 ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) increased by 11.55% to $0.01. ECOMI's current trading volume totals $11.76 million, a 0.93% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI's estimated market cap is $1,454,087,881.

217,682,501,400.56 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 10.47% to $48.22 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.41 billion, which is 1.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA's estimated market cap is $19,228,891,115. Circulating Supply: 399,589,918.97

1,000,000,000 Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 10.29% to $138.7. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $4.48 billion, a 3.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $8,493,167,192.

61,021,455.17 Max Supply: 270,000,000

LOSERS

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.67% to $3419.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.33 billion, which is 0.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETH's estimated market cap is $402,883,390,897 as of today. Circulating Supply: 117,793,409.31

Not Available Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) fell 1.61% to $428.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.63 billion, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 66,171,501,723.

154,533,651.9 Max Supply: 170,533,651.9

170,533,651.9 Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.43% to $69.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.02 billion, which is 0.21% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FIL's estimated market cap is $7,629,121,086. Circulating Supply: 110,132,387

1,971,707,894 VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.41% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. VeChain's current trading volume totals $535.20 million, a 0.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 7,456,254,591.

66,760,741,299 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.33% to $8.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 112.50 million, which is 0.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT's estimated market cap is $1,326,672,612 as of today.

164,081,489.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000

500,000,000 Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) declined by 1.31% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 31.15 million, which is 0.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,606,408,014.

5,438,268,729 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available REN (CRYPTO: REN) fell 1.05% to $1.21 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $145.11 million, which is 0.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,064,033,263.

881,153,018.75 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Powered by CoinGecko API