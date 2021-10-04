fbpx

Kevin O'Leary Says He Has More Crypto Than Gold In His Portfolio

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 4, 2021 9:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Kevin O'Leary Says He Has More Crypto Than Gold In His Portfolio

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary says that his portfolio now has more exposure to crypto than gold.

What Happened: In a recent interview with Daniella Cambone on Stansberry Research, O’Leary said he had 7% of his portfolio in crypto, 2% more than his allocation toward gold.

“I have 5% in gold, so crypto for the first time is more than gold for me, and I’m going to keep my gold. I see no reason to sell it,” said O'Leary.

“But in crypto, it’s not just betting on the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) anymore,” he added.

O’Leary went on to explain that he sees many other ways of investing in blockchain opportunities, naming Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in particular.

“There are so many different level ones, and of course, the level twos, the derivatives that are put on top of Ethereum and Solana and all the others … I just see a lot of investment opportunity, and I’m going to be an investor in that space.”

O’Leary has become increasingly involved in the crypto space over the course of this year. Last month, the investor said he planned to double his crypto holdings and he was expecting an influx of money into the space.

“I figure there would be another trillion dollars worth of buying into Bitcoin. I think at the end of the day, over the next couple of years, that could happen. That’s why there’s so much interest,” he said.

Photo: Aleksi Räisä on Unsplash. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Commodities Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Has Replaced Gold: Chamath Palihapitiya On Hedging Against Inflation

Bitcoin Has Replaced Gold: Chamath Palihapitiya On Hedging Against Inflation

Legendary investor Chamath Palihapitiya gave an update on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), a cryptocurrency he once said could hit $200,000.  read more
Gold Or Bitcoin: Which One Is The Best Investment?

Gold Or Bitcoin: Which One Is The Best Investment?

Gold or bitcoin? Faced with these two assets, many investors find themselves in a dilemma. And although everything related to bitcoin remains to be seen, young investors turn to it, while veterans continue to rely on the good ol’ metal to guard their capital from market risks.  read more
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Giant Stock Market Crash In October, Says He Won't Sell Bitcoin Yet

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Giant Stock Market Crash In October, Says He Won't Sell Bitcoin Yet

Robert Kiyosaki foresees a “giant stock market crash” within the next month, but believes in holding on to a few select asset classes. read more
El Salvador Introduces Fuel Subsidy For Citizens Who Pay In Bitcoin

El Salvador Introduces Fuel Subsidy For Citizens Who Pay In Bitcoin

El Salvador’s gas stations will allow a 20-cent fuel subsidy for citizens who pay with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more