Axie Infinity Rises More Than 37% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
October 1, 2021 4:06 pm
Axie Infinity’s (CRYPTO: AXS) price has increased 37.29% over the past 24 hours to $99.87. Over the past week, AXS has experienced an uptick of over 48.0%, moving from $66.63 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $98.49.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Axie Infinity over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 139.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 3.65% to over 60.80 million which makes up an estimated 22.52% of its max supply, which is 270.00 million. The current market cap ranking for AXS is #31 at 6.07 billion.

Where Can You Buy Axie Infinity?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support AXS:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

