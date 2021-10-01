fbpx

Why Ethereum Could See An 'Extraordinary' Supply Shock

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 1, 2021 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ethereum Could See An 'Extraordinary' Supply Shock

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading above $3,200 once again, but market dynamics imply that the second largest cryptocurrency could be headed for much higher prices.

What Happened: Earlier today, Benzinga reported that nearly $63 million worth of ETH was moved off the crypto exchange Binance. When whales move large amounts of cryptocurrency off exchanges and into cold storage, the intent is usually to hold and accumulate in anticipation of the value of the asset increasing over time.

“ETH Supply on Exchanges continues its downward trend as it took sharp dips over the past two weeks regardless of the price action, and is now hitting its lowest in the past 6 months,” commented on-chain analytics provider Santiment.

“Looking good so far, as it indicates that market participants are shifting to accumulate and HODL mode where possible,” they added.

While ETH supply moving off exchanges lowers the sell-pressure on the asset, there are many other factors currently at play contributing towards an Ethereum supply shock.

Since EIP-1559 was deployed on the mainnet in August, more than 400,000 ETH worth $1.3 billion has been burned.

ETH issuance is set to decrease even more when the network transitions to a fully Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Analysts estimate once transaction fees go to stakers instead of miners, the annual percentage yield (APY) on staked ETH will increase significantly.

“The Ethereum supply is melting like an athlete running a marathon on a hot summer day,” said CryptoQuant analyst TheBullduck.

“When we look at the CQ ETH 2.0 Staking Rate data, it shows us that more than 6% of the total supply is locked to ETH 2.0.”

As demand for ETH continues to rise, but its supply diminishes over time, market participants expect a supply shock unlike any other on Ethereum.

ETH Price Action: At press time Friday morning, Ethereum was trading at $3,212.10 gaining more than 7% over 24-hours.

Photo: Cedrik Wesche on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Here's What Needs To Happen To Boost The Crypto's Utility

Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Here's What Needs To Happen To Boost The Crypto's Utility

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus advocated for the completion of the Dogecoin-Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bridge. read more
'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

The market-leading cryptocurrency is surging on Friday, adding more than $4,000 to its price over the past 24 hours. read more
TikTok Will Release Ethereum-Powered NFTs With Lil Naz X, Grimes And More

TikTok Will Release Ethereum-Powered NFTs With Lil Naz X, Grimes And More

TikTok is releasing its first-ever collection of NFTs featuring content from its six most influential creators. read more
Compound Labs Founder Sends Out The IRS Threat To Seek Funds Paid Out In Error Back And Crypto-Twitter Is Having None Of It

Compound Labs Founder Sends Out The IRS Threat To Seek Funds Paid Out In Error Back And Crypto-Twitter Is Having None Of It

Robert Leshner, the self-described “shadowy super-coder” who founded Compound Labs, the company associated with Compound (CRYPTO: COMP), wants the incorrect amount of COMP paid out due to a protocol error returned, or else it would be reported to the U.S. read more