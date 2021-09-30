Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) is up 13.14% at $11.6. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.27 billion, which is 3.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMG's estimated market cap is $1,626,820,275 as of today.

140,245,398.25 Max Supply: 140,245,398.25

140,245,398.25 Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) increased by 10.98% to $10.23. Trading volume for this coin is 321.48 million, which is 0.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QTUM's estimated market cap is $1,058,470,153.

103,773,927 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 9.09% to $742.99 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $35.19 million, which is 1.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM's estimated market cap is $1,574,001,254. Circulating Supply: 2,146,646.44

2,629,155.76 Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) increased by 6.71% to $160.0. Trading volume for this coin is 636.40 thousand, which is 0.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,562,687,510.

10,532,253.89 Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

10,808,492.69 Zilliqa (CRYPTO: ZIL) increased by 4.2% to $0.09. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $173.77 million, a 0.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZIL's estimated market cap is $1,078,400,053.

12,554,353,166.14 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) is up 3.62% at $2.94. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $945.34 thousand, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO's estimated market cap is $2,757,576,665 as of today.

944,837,609.9 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) rose 3.47% to $247.56 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $221.42 million, a 0.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,439,392,175 as of today.

18,002,538.44 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) decreased by 1.32% to $205.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $147.01 million, which is 0.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $4,054,026,336. Circulating Supply: 19,823,489

Not Available Serum (CRYPTO: SRM) decreased by 1.26% to $7.15 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 164.34 million, which is 0.49% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SRM's estimated market cap is $950,835,548 as of today.

133,231,781.36 Max Supply: 10,161,000,000

10,161,000,000 IOST (CRYPTO: IOST) fell 1.21% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. IOST's current trading volume totals $497.72 million, a 0.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $IOST's estimated market cap is $1,221,143,421 as of today.

22,778,890,867.99 Max Supply: 90,000,000,000

90,000,000,000 Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) decreased by 1.16% to $106.61 over the past 24 hours. Zcash's current trading volume totals $254.39 million, a 0.51% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC's estimated market cap is $1,234,590,543.

11,631,011.2 Max Supply: 21,000,000

21,000,000 yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) decreased by 1.15% to $28936 over the past 24 hours. yearn.finance's current trading volume totals $301.99 million, a 0.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $YFI's estimated market cap is $1,023,649,540.

35,692.62 Max Supply: 36,666

36,666 Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 1.15% to $1.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 11.71 million, which is 0.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $2,682,004,158 as of today.

2,508,990,700.4 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) declined by 1.07% to $18.71 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $205.66 million, a 0.1% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $4,230,790,637 as of today.

226,848,365.96 Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API