Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: DYDX) increased by 17.93% to $24.76. dYdX’s current trading volume totals $1.24 billion, a 1.47% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,264,641,969 as of today. 51,284,278.76 1,000,000,000 Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 10.26% to $74.0. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $585.89 million, a 0.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $4,267,057,263.

(CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 10.26% to $74.0. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $585.89 million, a 0.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $4,267,057,263. 57,901,967.74 270,000,000 OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) increased by 7.9% to $10.25. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.02 billion, which is 1.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,426,196,769.

(CRYPTO: OMG) increased by 7.9% to $10.25. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.02 billion, which is 1.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,426,196,769. 140,245,398.25 140,245,398.25 Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) rose 7.27% to $367.97 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $1.94 billion, a 0.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 56,744,784,573.

(CRYPTO: BNB) rose 7.27% to $367.97 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $1.94 billion, a 0.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 56,744,784,573. 154,533,651.9 170,533,651.9 Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) increased by 6.68% to $150.33. Decentralized Social’s current trading volume totals $978.18 thousand, a 0.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,578,193,357 as of today.

(CRYPTO: DESO) increased by 6.68% to $150.33. Decentralized Social’s current trading volume totals $978.18 thousand, a 0.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,578,193,357 as of today. 10,532,253.89 10,808,492.69 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 5.86% to $2.84. Trading volume for this coin is 486.83 thousand, which is 0.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,687,925,564 as of today.

(CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 5.86% to $2.84. Trading volume for this coin is 486.83 thousand, which is 0.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,687,925,564 as of today. 944,883,253.9 Not Available Zilliqa (CRYPTO: ZIL) rose 5.29% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Zilliqa’s current trading volume totals $86.69 million, a 0.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ZIL’s estimated market cap is $1,029,778,594 as of today.

LOSERS

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) declined by 1.97% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $204.81 million, which is 0.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $923,753,947.

(CRYPTO: CRV) declined by 1.97% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $204.81 million, which is 0.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $923,753,947. 398,005,778.84 3,303,030,299 Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.33% to $1.25 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin’s current trading volume totals $56.54 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,163,219,976.

(CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.33% to $1.25 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin’s current trading volume totals $56.54 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,163,219,976. 934,340,659.57 1,000,000,000 Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 1.32% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $109.06 million, which is 0.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,599,576,600.

(CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 1.32% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $109.06 million, which is 0.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,599,576,600. 10,570,983,306.79 13,156,044,839.79 Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) declined by 1.25% to $332.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 88.34 million, which is 0.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,888,033,210.

(CRYPTO: COMP) declined by 1.25% to $332.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 88.34 million, which is 0.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,888,033,210. 5,713,397.5 10,000,000 Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) fell 1.18% to $2884.19 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $9.91 million, a 0.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $3,799,860,784 as of today.

(CRYPTO: STETH) fell 1.18% to $2884.19 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $9.91 million, a 0.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $3,799,860,784 as of today. 1,317,478 1,317,478 Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) declined by 1.04% to $335.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 175.02 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,989,300,458 as of today.

(CRYPTO: KSM) declined by 1.04% to $335.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 175.02 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,989,300,458 as of today. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000 Serum (CRYPTO: SRM) declined by 1.04% to $7.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 152.56 million, which is 0.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 958,733,035.

