Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
September 29, 2021 10:16 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) increased by 17.93% to $24.76. dYdX’s current trading volume totals $1.24 billion, a 1.47% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,264,641,969 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 51,284,278.76
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 10.26% to $74.0. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $585.89 million, a 0.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $4,267,057,263.
    Circulating Supply: 57,901,967.74
    Max Supply: 270,000,000
  • OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) increased by 7.9% to $10.25. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.02 billion, which is 1.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,426,196,769.
    Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25
    Max Supply: 140,245,398.25
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) rose 7.27% to $367.97 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $1.94 billion, a 0.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 56,744,784,573.
    Circulating Supply: 154,533,651.9
    Max Supply: 170,533,651.9
  • Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) increased by 6.68% to $150.33. Decentralized Social’s current trading volume totals $978.18 thousand, a 0.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,578,193,357 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
    Max Supply: 10,808,492.69
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 5.86% to $2.84. Trading volume for this coin is 486.83 thousand, which is 0.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,687,925,564 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 944,883,253.9
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Zilliqa (CRYPTO: ZIL) rose 5.29% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Zilliqa’s current trading volume totals $86.69 million, a 0.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ZIL’s estimated market cap is $1,029,778,594 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 12,550,024,980.88
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) declined by 1.97% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $204.81 million, which is 0.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $923,753,947.
    Circulating Supply: 398,005,778.84
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.33% to $1.25 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin’s current trading volume totals $56.54 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,163,219,976.
    Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 1.32% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $109.06 million, which is 0.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,599,576,600.
    Circulating Supply: 10,570,983,306.79
    Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) declined by 1.25% to $332.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 88.34 million, which is 0.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,888,033,210.
    Circulating Supply: 5,713,397.5
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) fell 1.18% to $2884.19 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $9.91 million, a 0.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $3,799,860,784 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,317,478
    Max Supply: 1,317,478
  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) declined by 1.04% to $335.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 175.02 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,989,300,458 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Serum (CRYPTO: SRM) declined by 1.04% to $7.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 152.56 million, which is 0.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 958,733,035.
    Circulating Supply: 133,231,781.36
    Max Supply: 10,161,000,000

