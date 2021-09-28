fbpx

DeFi: Disrupting the Financial Ecosystem

byDr. Don Basile
September 28, 2021 4:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

With the evolution of the crypto space, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has erupted into a billion-dollar industry, sparking a wave of global disruption. The DeFi movement is driven by the vision of a financial ecosystem that – instead of a central authority like banks- is controlled by the users itself. The benefits of this next generation of ecosystem are that it's open, flexible, fast, and transparent.

This model allows anyone across the world to access a whole set of financial applications without requiring an intermediary. Though DeFi dates to 2016, it is only in 2021 that the concept has been co-opted by a diverse community ranging from professional speculators to institutional investors. Close to $50 billion has been poured into different DeFi protocols this year. But why is everyone jumping on the DeFi bandwagon?

DeFi is A Sustainable Alternative

Undoubtedly, traditional finance is outdated and needs to change the way it identifies individuals, reduces the cost of transactions, and appeals to new markets. But, looking at the recent developments in and around the space, these changes may not come through anytime soon.

As the world explores better opportunities, DeFi seems like a viable alternative. It enables borrowing, lending, depositing funds into a savings account, and trading complex financial products – all in a permissionless manner. Take, for example, Compound, a DeFi protocol that allows users to take out loans at low interest rates, as well as earn interest on the funds lent to its liquidity pools. Subsequently, many DeFi platforms have come up lately, which caused the value of assets in DeFi to surge.

 

Due to easy access, DeFi has arguably become a sought-after solution for emerging economies with limited access to traditional finance, potentially offering banking to the unbanked or hard-to-bank. Moreover, it offers access to credit, exchange, and investment opportunities to everyone, irrespective of the jurisdiction. 

In addition to providing an alternative to the outdated financial system, DeFi presents a permissionless environment where users are in control of their finances. Additionally, it offers benefits like:

1. Time and Cost Efficient:   DeFi removes the middlemen from key financial activities, thereby making transactions much more affordable. For example, transferring a million dollars in Bitcoin costs only about $24 dollars. Also, the transaction can be completed in 10-15 days. (Note: there are solutions (like Bitcoin Latinum) working to reduce the fee to $2 to $4 and the completion time to a few seconds. On the other hand, a similar transfer through banks would take hundreds of dollars and several days. 

2. Decentralized: Unlike traditional systems, DeFi isn’t controlled by a single entity. All transactions are recorded across participating nodes, which verify each transaction and ensure that no one is “double-spending” their cryptocurrencies.  

3. Quick and Permissionless Operations: Before DeFi, taking a loan could take months due to complex verification processes. Today, a user can take out a loan with just one click. However, DeFi is still to address the overcollateralization concerns.

The Future of DeFi

While no one can predict DeFi’s future, it is evolving rapidly. Developers are exploring new services, business models, and combinations of different DeFi protocols. Tools are being built to simplify the user experience. Services are moving to decentralized governance of protocols.

As the space matures and more development takes place, we can see DeFi involving composition of decentralized applications (Dapps) and financial primitives as “money legos. However, in addition to creating new financial instruments and services, DeFi composability will also bring new risks like impermanent loss, flash loan attacks, and rug pulls. Moreover, the DeFi space is unregulated, which makes it prone to hacks and scams.

Nonetheless, DeFi can turn out to be very rewarding – low interest rates, high returns, near-zero transactions, and much more. It just requires right regulations and understanding of risk obsolescence.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Blockchain Beyond Bitcoin: Applications Of Blockchain In Other Spheres

Much of Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) characteristics and advantages over fiat currencies stem from its underlying system - the blockchain. Things like the anonymity of transactions, protection from tampering with data, and decentralization are all results of the blockchain architecture. read more
Popular Crypto Trader Says While Bitcoin Takes A Nap, These 2 DeFi Coins Show Great Upside

Popular Crypto Trader Says While Bitcoin Takes A Nap, These 2 DeFi Coins Show Great Upside

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is likely to see more choppy trading, while decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) continue to trend higher, according to pseudonymous cryptoanalyst “ read more

What Are The Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Heading Into 2022?

The market for digital currency (also known as cryptocurrency) is now growing at a rapid pace. Those who are looking to grow their wealth are now considering cryptocurrency as a way to diversify their investment portfolio. Along with real estate and stock, it’s probably a good idea to have some cryptocurrency just in case the value goes up.  read more
Gold Or Bitcoin: Which One Is The Best Investment?

Gold Or Bitcoin: Which One Is The Best Investment?

Gold or bitcoin? Faced with these two assets, many investors find themselves in a dilemma. And although everything related to bitcoin remains to be seen, young investors turn to it, while veterans continue to rely on the good ol’ metal to guard their capital from market risks.  read more