Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
September 28, 2021 10:10 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 15.14% to $282.38. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.20 billion, which is 4.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $5,319,439,757.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 14.04% to $16.96 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $819.23 million, which is 1.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,493,962,960 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) rose 11.98% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $337.01 million, a 1.94% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,040,018,278.
    Circulating Supply: 18,855,820,896,789.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) increased by 6.1% to $140.67. Decentralized Social’s current trading volume totals $960.02 thousand, a 0.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,483,815,179 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
    Max Supply: 10,808,492.69
  • OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) is up 5.53% at $9.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.05 billion, which is 1.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,338,953,656.
    Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25
    Max Supply: 140,245,398.25
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 4.65% to $656.87 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $33.17 million, which is 1.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,374,213,220.
    Circulating Supply: 2,088,246.61
    Max Supply: 2,554,122.48
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) is up 4.53% at $7.86. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $300.45 million, a 0.09% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,296,989,413 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000

LOSERS

  • Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) decreased by 2.1% to $157.49 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 321.74 million, which is 0.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,634,660,066.
    Circulating Supply: 10,355,736.37
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 2.08% to $234.77 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $235.52 million, which is 0.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,253,721,321.
    Circulating Supply: 18,001,348.15
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 2.05% to $18.6 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $171.73 million, a 0.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,215,892,618.
    Circulating Supply: 226,011,211.26
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 1.8% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 199.44 million, which is 0.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $3,506,840,347.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.64% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $770.70 million, a 0.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 26,647,662,292.
    Circulating Supply: 131,473,964,268.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 1.57% to $492.56 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $3.75 billion, a 0.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,347,165,548.
    Circulating Supply: 18,857,974.9
    Max Supply: 21,000,000
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) decreased by 1.26% to $343.04 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $1.41 billion, a 0.21% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 53,201,273,056.
    Circulating Supply: 154,533,651.9
    Max Supply: 170,533,651.9

