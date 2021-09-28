Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 15.14% to $282.38. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.20 billion, which is 4.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $5,319,439,757.

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,855,820,896,789.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25

Max Supply: 140,245,398.25

Circulating Supply: 2,088,246.61

Max Supply: 2,554,122.48

Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000

LOSERS

Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) decreased by 2.1% to $157.49 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 321.74 million, which is 0.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,634,660,066.

Circulating Supply: 10,355,736.37

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,001,348.15

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 226,011,211.26

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 131,473,964,268.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,857,974.9

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 154,533,651.9

Max Supply: 170,533,651.9

Powered by CoinGecko API