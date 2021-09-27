fbpx

Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Paid $23.6M In Transaction Fees To Send $100K USDT On Ethereum

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 27, 2021 5:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Paid $23.6M In Transaction Fees To Send $100K USDT On Ethereum

A crypto exchange broke the record for the most expensive transaction on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain by spending $23.6 million to send just $100,000 worth of Tether (CRYPTO: USDT).

What Happened: In what appears to be an unfortunate error, popular crypto exchange Bitfinex has spent over 7,676 ETH worth $23.6 million to send $100,000 in USDT using Ethereum.

Without elaborating on the details of the transaction, Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino pointed users to a Twitter status update from DeversiFi – a non-custodial exchange – that said the transaction took place on its platform.

“DeversiFi is currently investigating the cause to determine how this occurred and will keep you updated. No customer funds on DeversiFi are at risk and this is an internal issue for DeversiFi to resolve. Operations are unaffected,” said DeversiFi.

DeversiFi is a platform that spun off from Bitfinex in 2019 and claims to offer users access to DeFi without paying gas fees.

Interestingly, the recipient of the fees was an Ethereum miner that ranks in the top 10 miners by blocks mined over the last week.

According to pseudonymous crypto trader Hsaka, the miner in question appeared to be unaware of his sizeable block reward at the time of writing, based on his recent transfer activity.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Work A Job To Buy Crypto? Coinbase Wants You To Deposit Your Check

Work A Job To Buy Crypto? Coinbase Wants You To Deposit Your Check

Job workers have long been able to deposit their checks into their bank. The process sees the employer send the money directly to the employee’s bank account without the need to go cash a physical check. A cryptocurrency trading platform would like you to deposit your paycheck with them to invest in the ever growing world of crypto. read more
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin Could 10X In 5 Years, But I Don't Care

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin Could 10X In 5 Years, But I Don't Care

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon hasn’t changed his mind about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), despite acknowledging its potential to increase significantly in value over the next few years. read more
Ethereum Classic Takes Breather Along With Dogecoin, Other Popular Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum Classic Takes Breather Along With Dogecoin, Other Popular Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is trading slightly lower Monday in a market that's seeing a slight correction. read more
Deutsche Bank: If Bitcoin Is Digital Gold, Ethereum Is Digital Silver

Deutsche Bank: If Bitcoin Is Digital Gold, Ethereum Is Digital Silver

A new report from Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Research reasons that if Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the 21st century “digital gold,” then Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is “digital silver.” read more