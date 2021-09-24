fbpx

Cryptocurrency Near Decreases More Than 14% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 24, 2021 2:05 pm
Near's (CRYPTO: NEAR) price has decreased 14.25% over the past 24 hours to $7.67, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -5.0%, moving from $8.35 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Near over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 167% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.1% to over 466.71 million which makes up an estimated 46.67% of its max supply, which is 1.00 billion. The current market cap ranking for NEAR is #48 at 3.66 billion.

Where Can You Buy Near?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support NEAR:

Binance Binance US Coinbase Exchange eToro US eToro Non US Crypto.com Exchange Voyager.com Gemini WeBull RobinHood

