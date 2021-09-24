fbpx

Cryptocurrency Litecoin Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 24, 2021 10:35 am
Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin’s (CRYPTO: LTC) price has fallen 8.65% to $147.61. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $180.99 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Litecoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 36.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.54% to over 66.75 million. The current market cap ranking for LTC is #18 at 9.85 billion.

Where Can You Buy Litecoin?

