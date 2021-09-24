Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) is up 15.44% at $120.41. Decentralized Social’s current trading volume totals $778.94 thousand, a 0.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,274,001,917.

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) decreased by 4.04% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.48 million, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,453,414,619.

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 306,819,314

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92

Max Supply: 500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 860,752,601.52

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000

