September 24, 2021 10:34 am
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) is up 15.44% at $120.41. Decentralized Social’s current trading volume totals $778.94 thousand, a 0.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,274,001,917.
    Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
    Max Supply: 10,808,492.69
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 5.24% at $26.24. Waves’s current trading volume totals $393.77 million, a 0.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,601,648,725.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) decreased by 4.04% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.48 million, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,453,414,619.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 3.97% to $6.83 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $492.85 million, a 3.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $2,079,390,395 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 306,819,314
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 3.44% to $226.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $235.51 million, which is 0.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,219,859,858.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 2.02% to $7.73 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $145.80 million, a 0.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,018,881,470.
    Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) fell 1.54% to $6.09 over the past 24 hours. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $1.05 billion, a 2.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $5,199,504,001.
    Circulating Supply: 860,752,601.52
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.31% to $320.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $155.63 million, which is 1.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $4,208,193,791.
    Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493
  • Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 1.19% to $2.21 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $4.60 billion, a 0.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ADA’s estimated market cap is $70,571,317,272 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
    Max Supply: 45,000,000,000

