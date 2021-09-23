fbpx

Why Should Robinhood Have All The Fun? 'Dogecoin To The Moon,' Says Rival Gemini's Tyler Winklevoss

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 23, 2021 1:36 am
Why Should Robinhood Have All The Fun? 'Dogecoin To The Moon,' Says Rival Gemini's Tyler Winklevoss

As Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) attracts the interest of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community with its new cryptocurrency wallet offering, rival cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is also out to grab some attention.

What Happened: Tyler Winklevoss, the co-founder & CEO of Gemini, took to Twitter to express his bullishness with the hashtag "Dogecoin To The Moon." Gemini already offers cryptocurrency wallets.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Winklevoss had in May called Dogecoin the “people’s money,” while announcing that Gemini will provide trading and custody support for the meme cryptocurrency.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Reducing Dogecoin Fee 'Super Important' To Make Adoption At Places Like AMC Theaters Viable

Why It Matters: Robinhood had hinted at adding cryptocurrency wallets for some time and is testing several new features with select customers next month.

Robinhood had been facing increasing calls from users to enable Dogecoin wallets. The online brokerage said last month that Dogecoin accounted for 62% of its cryptocurrency transaction-based revenue in the second quarter.

The new feature will enable users to send and receive cryptocurrencies supported on the app like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin.

The move comes after Robinhood said earlier this month it now has a feature that allows retail investors to make recurring investments in cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up almost 11.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2253 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Charge Ahead But Fed's Coming Move Could Incite Volatility Again

Photo: Courtesy of TechCrunch via Wikimedia

