Cryptocurrency Polygon's Price Increased More Than 8% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 22, 2021 2:26 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) price has risen 8.73% to $1.2. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12% loss, moving from $1.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.62.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 56% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.48%. This brings the circulating supply to 6.67 billion, which makes up an estimated 66.72% of its max supply of 10 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for MATIC is #23 at 8.01 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Polygon?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support MATIC:

Binance Binance US Coinbase Exchange eToro US eToro Non US Crypto.com Exchange Voyager.com Gemini WeBull RobinHood

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

