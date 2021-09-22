fbpx

Cryptocurrency Cardano's Price Increased More Than 6% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 22, 2021 1:04 pm
Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has increased 6.16% over the past 24 hours to $2.21, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 14% loss, moving from $2.54 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.09.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 18% over the past week. while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.79% This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 71.26% of its max supply, which is 45 billion. The current market cap ranking for ADA is #3 at 70.80 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Cardano?

