Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) rose 18.81% to $96.19 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.80 million, which is 0.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,010,422,544. Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

(CRYPTO: DESO) rose 18.81% to $96.19 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.80 million, which is 0.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,010,422,544. 10,532,253.89 Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

10,808,492.69 Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) rose 7.84% to $60.52 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $683.80 million, a 0.33% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS's estimated market cap is $3,491,635,202 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AXS) rose 7.84% to $60.52 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $683.80 million, a 0.33% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS's estimated market cap is $3,491,635,202 as of today. Circulating Supply: 57,850,343.2

57,850,343.2 Max Supply: 270,000,000

270,000,000 Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 6.63% to $615.25 over the past 24 hours. Olympus's current trading volume totals $42.40 million, a 3.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,173,458,257.

(CRYPTO: OHM) rose 6.63% to $615.25 over the past 24 hours. Olympus's current trading volume totals $42.40 million, a 3.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,173,458,257. Circulating Supply: 1,907,348.69

1,907,348.69 Max Supply: 2,333,933.71

2,333,933.71 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 1.56% to $24.56 over the past 24 hours. Waves's current trading volume totals $189.28 million, a 0.06% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $2,449,100,378 as of today.

(CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 1.56% to $24.56 over the past 24 hours. Waves's current trading volume totals $189.28 million, a 0.06% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $2,449,100,378 as of today. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

100,000,000 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) decreased by 1.68% to $28.94 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot's current trading volume totals $2.25 billion, a 0.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 29,742,542,534.

(CRYPTO: DOT) decreased by 1.68% to $28.94 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot's current trading volume totals $2.25 billion, a 0.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 29,742,542,534. Circulating Supply: 1,031,538,488.43

1,031,538,488.43 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) declined by 1.53% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Holo's current trading volume totals $160.13 million, a 0.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HOT's estimated market cap is $1,468,740,072 as of today.

(CRYPTO: HOT) declined by 1.53% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Holo's current trading volume totals $160.13 million, a 0.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HOT's estimated market cap is $1,468,740,072 as of today. Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14

177,619,433,541.14 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) fell 1.42% to $29500 over the past 24 hours. yearn.finance's current trading volume totals $197.01 million, a 0.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $YFI's estimated market cap is $1,049,870,016 as of today.

(CRYPTO: YFI) fell 1.42% to $29500 over the past 24 hours. yearn.finance's current trading volume totals $197.01 million, a 0.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $YFI's estimated market cap is $1,049,870,016 as of today. Circulating Supply: 35,692.62

35,692.62 Max Supply: 36,666

36,666 Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) fell 1.24% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Stacks's current trading volume totals $27.73 million, a 0.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,354,520,654.

(CRYPTO: STX) fell 1.24% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Stacks's current trading volume totals $27.73 million, a 0.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,354,520,654. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

1,052,561,461.69 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.23% to $12.03 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token's current trading volume totals $106.01 million, a 0.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,974,186,592.

(CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.23% to $12.03 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token's current trading volume totals $106.01 million, a 0.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,974,186,592. Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25

164,081,489.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000

500,000,000 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 1.22% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.84 billion, which is 0.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRP's estimated market cap is $43,241,970,063. Circulating Supply: 46,717,640,571

(CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 1.22% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.84 billion, which is 0.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRP's estimated market cap is $43,241,970,063. 46,717,640,571 Max Supply: 100,000,000,000

100,000,000,000 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.19% to $5.07 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network's current trading volume totals $10.50 million, a 0.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CEL's estimated market cap is $2,147,235,651 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.19% to $5.07 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network's current trading volume totals $10.50 million, a 0.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CEL's estimated market cap is $2,147,235,651 as of today. Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

423,415,980.35 Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API