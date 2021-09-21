fbpx

BTC Continues Its Downtrend To 41.5K

byBenzinga Insights
September 21, 2021 2:22 pm
BTC Continues Its Downtrend To 41.5K

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 5.75% over the past 24 hours to $41,535, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $46,825.15 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has risen 9.0% over the past week diverging from the circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.02%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.82 million, which makes up an estimated 89.63% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at 786.42 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

If you are interested in purchasing Bitcoin or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

